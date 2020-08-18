Craven County Commissioners vote to meet with school board

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Commissioners say they’re being overwhelmed with requests to get students back in the classroom.

Monday night, the board approved a plan to set up a meeting with the Craven County Board of Education.

Commissioners want more information on attendance, students completing assignments, and other data collected by the school board.

Craven County Schools is starting its year with nine weeks of remote learning.

The chairman of the board says it all comes down to the safety and well-being of students and staff.

“They have concerns about how they do their business. We have concerns, pretty much with the safety and security of getting students back to school,” said David Hale, Chairman of the Craven County Board of Education. “We need to have that dialogue so we can understand each other. I think that is what this is going to be about.”

Commissioners want to set up a meeting with the school board no later than September 15.