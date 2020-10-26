Craven County Community Foundation awards more than $180,000 in local grants

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The board of advisors of the Craven County Community Foundation recently announced $180,960 in local grant awards from its community grantmaking fund, Richard Chapman Cleve Fund, Brian Fisher Endowment, Harry and Virginia Killian Charitable Endowment and Nelson Family Memorial Endowment Fund.

This year the board granted:

• $1,000 to the Autism Society of North Carolina for Autism Resource Specialists in Craven County

• $7,901 to Backpack Blessings, Inc. for Holiday Blessings 2020

• $15,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain for the Formula for Impact program for Craven County citizens

• $10,000 to the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Raleigh for the Senior Pharmacy Program

• $15,000 to the Coastal Women’s Shelter, Inc. for operational support and trauma-informed therapy services for victims of violence

• $10,000 to the Community Coalition Against Family Violence/Promise Place for the trauma-focused therapy mental health program

• $7,350 to Craven County Partners in Education for Quaver’s Marvelous World of Music!

• $9,990 to Craven County Partners in Education for graphing calculators for New Bern High School

• $3,719 to the Craven County Recreation & Parks Department for the West Craven Park walking trail/outdoor fitness equipment

• $7,500 to the Craven Literacy Council for the Lift Up Through Literacy program

• $7,500 to the Eastern Carolina Young Men’s Christian Association for the 2020 Twin Rivers YMCA Financial Assistance Program Support – providing economic relief for our community amid COVID-19

• $15,000 to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, Inc. for nourishing families in Craven County amidst COVID-19

• $15,000 to the MERCI Clinic for general operating support

• $5,000 to the New Bern Police Department Citizen Volunteers, Inc. for youth outreach

• $2,500 to the New Bern Preservation Foundation, Inc. for King Solomon Lodge #1, the first African American Masonic Lodge in North Carolina

• $4,000 to Prevent Blindness North Carolina for the Star Pupils Craven County program

• $3,500 to Reach Out and Read for the Craven County program

• $10,000 to Religious Community Services for case management support for shelter clients

• $10,000 to Reviving Lives Ministries of New Bern, Inc. (RLM) for the 12 Step Addiction Recovery Program

• $1,500 to Special Olympics North Carolina for the Craven County program

• $5,000 to TRIED BY FIRE INC for My Sister’s House: A Transitional Home for Post-Incarcerated Women

• $5,000 to TROSA (Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers, Inc.) for residential substance abuse recovery services for individuals from Craven County

• $4,500 to True Justice International for human trafficking resource assistance and education

• $5,000 to Wash Away Unemployment Inc. for reducing recidivism through housing and employment

Jonathan Segal, board president, thanked the community for its continued support of the Craven County Community Foundation. “We are proud to support these nonprofit programs that are so vital to the community,” he said. “We are grateful to the many generous individuals and organizations that have supported our work to inspire philanthropy across our community.”