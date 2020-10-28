Craven County Community Foundation helps non-profits during pandemic

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Leaders at the Craven County Community Foundation are writing a lot of checks.

They’re dividing up more than $180,000 in grants for local non-profit groups.

The group is a part of a larger organization, the North Carolina Community Foundation.

Each year, they give out a group of grants to non-profits who submitted an application.

This year, the grants are going to a variety of organizations focused on education, literacy, and hunger.

A representative with the statewide community foundation says they want to inspire local people to give back and lift up their communities.

The group knows COVID-19 hit everyone hard, especially non-profits.

“The goal of these grants is to move the needle in some fashion,” said Natalie Jenkins Peel, Community Leadership Officer with the North Carolina Community Foundation. “The request or the need is always greater than the resources.”

The Craven County Community Foundation also set aside over $20,000 for community response to COVID-19.

Here’s a full list of the organizations that received grants:

$1,000 to the Autism Society of North Carolina for Autism Resource Specialists in Craven

County

• $7,901 to Backpack Blessings, Inc. for Holiday Blessings 2020

• $15,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain for the Formula for Impact

program for Craven County citizens

• $10,000 to the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Raleigh for the Senior Pharmacy

Program

• $15,000 to the Coastal Women’s Shelter, Inc. for operational support and trauma informed therapy services for victims of violence

• $10,000 to the Community Coalition Against Family Violence/Promise Place for the

trauma-focused therapy mental health program

• $7,350 to Craven County Partners in Education for Quaver’s Marvelous World of Music!

• $9,990 to Craven County Partners in Education for graphing calculators for New Bern

High School

• $3,719 to the Craven County Recreation & Parks Department for the West Craven Park

walking trail/outdoor fitness equipment

• $7,500 to the Craven Literacy Council for the Lift Up Through Literacy program

• $7,500 to the Eastern Carolina Young Men’s Christian Association for the 2020 Twin

Rivers YMCA Financial Assistance Program Support – providing economic relief for our

community amid COVID-19

• $15,000 to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, Inc. for nourishing

families in Craven County amidst COVID-19

• $15,000 to the MERCI Clinic for general operating support

• $5,000 to the New Bern Police Department Citizen Volunteers, Inc. for youth outreach

• $2,500 to the New Bern Preservation Foundation, Inc. for King Solomon Lodge #1, the

first African American Masonic Lodge in North Carolina

• $4,000 to Prevent Blindness North Carolina for the Star Pupils Craven County program

• $3,500 to Reach Out and Read for the Craven County program

• $10,000 to Religious Community Services for case management support for shelter

clients

• $10,000 to Reviving Lives Ministries of New Bern, Inc. (RLM) for the 12 Step Addiction

Recovery Program

• $1,500 to Special Olympics North Carolina for the Craven County program

• $5,000 to TRIED BY FIRE INC for My Sister’s House: A Transitional Home for PostIncarcerated Women

• $5,000 to TROSA (Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers, Inc.) for

residential substance abuse recovery services for individuals from Craven County

• $4,500 to True Justice International for human trafficking resource assistance and

education

• $5,000 to Wash Away Unemployment Inc. for reducing recidivism through housing and

employment

To learn more about the Craven County Community Foundation, click here.