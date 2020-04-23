Craven County confirms 36 positive COVID-19 cases, 26 recovered

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Craven County Health Department confirmed 36 positive COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, April 23, and out of the 36 cases, 26 of those individuals have recovered.

Health officials say seven cases have been related to out of state travel, 21 are from community transmission and eight is from direct contact with a previously confirmed positive case.

There has been four deaths related to COVID-19.

Five of the cases are currently hospitalized.

The Craven County Health Department works with state, commercial, and private labs to track the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Craven County.