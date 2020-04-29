Craven County confirms 39 positive COVID-19 cases reported, 30 recovered

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Craven County Health Department added one additional case bringing the county’s total to 39 positive COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, April 29, and out of the 39 cases, 30 of those individuals have recovered.

Health officials say seven cases have been related to out of state travel, 22 are from community transmission, and 10 is from direct contact with a previously confirmed positive case.

There has been four deaths related to COVID-19.

Two of the active COVID-19 cases are currently hospitalized.

The Craven County Health Department works with state, commercial, and private labs to track the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Craven County.