RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – After a long day at work, Kirk Nyberg Jr. got a pretty sweet reward to end his day.

After working all day in the sun, Nyberg, who lives in New Bern, stopped by the store for cigarettes, added a $5 scratch-off, and won a $250,000 prize.

“It’s a game changer for me,” Nyberg said.

Nyberg, a 35-year-old construction worker, bought his lucky Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket from the Speedway on N.C. 43 in Vanceboro. He arrived in Raleigh to collect his prize Thursday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $177,526.

“I want to buy my mom a new car,” Nyberg said. “Probably a van for her grandkids.”

Mega Bucks Limited Edition debuted this month with five $250,000 prizes. Three $250,000 prizes remain.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $5.6 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Craven County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.