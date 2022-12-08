HAVELOCK, N.C. – Drivers will notice a new traffic pattern beginning Friday on Adams Creek Road east of N.C. 101 where a culvert will be replaced in Craven County.

A state Transportation Department contractor needs to close one of two lanes to safely perform the work, which will include installing a larger pipe that can better handle the amount of water flowing under the roadway.

An automated traffic signal will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, allowing each direction of drivers to take turns crossing the one lane that will remain open.

The project is expected to be completed by summer 2023.

Drivers should expect delays as they cautiously travel in this work area.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.