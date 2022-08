NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding the body of a man on Monday.

Deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway New Bern, N.C. in reference to a death investigation. They found Jake Matthews, 31, of South Carolina dead. Investigators have contacted Matthew’s next of kin and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.