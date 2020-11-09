Craven County deputies investigating early morning domestic dispute

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning domestic dispute in Craven County.

Deputies said they received a call at approximatey 7 a.m. regarding a domestic/shots fired incident off of Antioch Road.

When deputies arrived on scene they found four bullet holes in a pick-up truck.

No injuries were reported.

The victim involved in the incident stays in a camper next to the truck when he came outside to confront the woman who fired the shots, deputies said.

The woman ran away from the scene.

She was later picked up in Pamlico County and deputies confirmed she was in a domestic relationship with the man.

Both individuals are being interviewed.

The investigation is ongoing.