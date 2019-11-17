Craven County deputies participate in No Shave November for St. Jude’s

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Several deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office are participating in No Shave November benefiting St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Division Shift A Lt. Scott, Sgt. Marsh, Cpl. McCaw, Deputy Nelson, Deputy Labelle, Deputy Van Ess, and Deputy Harrell are participating in No-Shave November.

Deputies are currently growing beards to raise cancer awareness as they are raising funds for benefiting St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

For the month of November, Deputies that choose to participate will stop shaving facial hair. Any facial hair growth will meet criteria as long as it is neatly manicured and looks professional. The requested minimum donation amount is $25.00.

No-Shave November is a month-long journey during which participants forgo shaving and grooming in order to raise cancer awareness.