Craven County deputies search for armed robbery suspect

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an armed suspect who robbed a Dollar General.
Around 9 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a call about an armed robbery at the Dollar General off U.S. 17 in North Ernul.
The suspect is described as a black male, 6 feet 3 inches, and a slim build.
He was wearing dark clothing and dark colored shoes with red soles and writing on them.
The suspect was armed with an unknown type pistol carrying a black bag.
The man left with an undisclosed amount of money and an 11-pound bag of Pedigree dog food.
If anyone can identify the suspect, contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.
If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141