Craven County deputies search for armed robbery suspect

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an armed suspect who robbed a Dollar General.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a call about an armed robbery at the Dollar General off U.S. 17 in North Ernul.

The suspect is described as a black male, 6 feet 3 inches, and a slim build.

He was wearing dark clothing and dark colored shoes with red soles and writing on them.







Photos courtesy of the Craven County Sheriff’s Office

The suspect was armed with an unknown type pistol carrying a black bag.

The man left with an undisclosed amount of money and an 11-pound bag of Pedigree dog food.

If anyone can identify the suspect, contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141