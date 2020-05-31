JUST IN: Craven County Deputies search to two men wanted for murder

Jamie Paul Wilson Jr., 27 (Left) and Christopher James Wilson, 25 (Right)

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Deputies are searching for two men wanted for murder.

25-year-old Christopher James Wilson, of 270 Jimmy Smith Road, and 27-year-old Jamie Paul Wilson Jr, of 1408 Hyman Ave. Kinston are both wanted for an open count of murder.

Around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, deputies responded to an area off N.C. Highway 55 and Jimmy Smith Road in reference to a shooting.

There, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

That man later died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about either man’s whereabouts you’re asked to contact Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357, or your local law enforcement agency.