Craven County deputies search for murder suspect following Friday night shooting

Timothy Harris

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)- Craven County deputies are searching for a man following a Friday night shooting.

At 9:15 p.m. Friday night, Craven County deputies responded to a call at 4022 Old Cherry Point Rd. in reference to a shooting.  Upon arrival deputies discovered the body of Courtney Dixon of New Bern.

It was determined that Dixon died as a result of gunshot wounds. The investigation identified Timothy Harris of Mt. Pleasant Rd. New Bern as the suspect in the shooting.

A warrant has been issued for Harris charging him with a open count of murder.

Harris is described as a white male, 6’4, having brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a black Audi, NC registration TAV-6335.

Harris should be considered armed and dangerous.  

Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts should call Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357  or your local law enforcement agency.

