Craven County deputies trying to locate business break-in suspects

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate two suspects wanted for a business breaking and entering.

On October 28, deputies responded to a business break-in on Avery Road in New Bern.

Based on evidence and interviews Megan Diane Koonce, 26, and Troy Craig Dunning, 39, both of New Bern were identified as suspects.

Both suspects are wanted for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, two felony counts of conspiracy, and misdemeanor larceny.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.