NEW BERN, N.C. – A section of River Road north of New Bern is scheduled to be closed Aug. 1-3 for drainage improvements.

Maintenance employees for the N.C. Department of Transportation plan to close River Road near N.C. 43 to replace a crossline pipe with a larger one that will improve the drainage of water underneath the road.

The detour will send drivers along N.C. 43, U.S. 17, U.S. 17 Business and Streets Ferry Road.

The road is scheduled to reopen by 5 p.m. Aug. 3. People should expect a longer commuter and approach the work site cautiously.