Craven County endures weekend spike in COVID-19 cases, no new recoveries Sunday

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Health Department confirms additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

A total of 125 confirmed cases are reported by health officials, 39 more since Friday.

Of the 125 cases, 40 people have fully recovered and are doing well out of isolation. There are currently 81 active cases and one person hospitalized.

Upon investigation it was found that seven coronavirus cases have been related to out-of-state travel, 24 are from community transmission, and 94 are a result of being in direct contact with a previously confirmed positive individual.

There have been four deaths related to the virus in Craven County.

