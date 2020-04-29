Craven County group makes over a thousand masks during pandemic

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County group is pitching in during the pandemic, providing over a thousand masks for essential workers still on the job.

The group, “Face Masks for Craven”, started making face coverings at the end of March.

Its made 1,600 masks so far, with help from more than 100 volunteers.

People are able to help in different ways: from donating supplies, to cutting fabric, to sewing on elastic.

Each mask also has a special filter inside to keep the person wearing the mask, and those around them safe.

Organizers say making these masks is a small way to help the community they love.

“We’ve just found a little piece of work that’s important for everybody’s well-being and safety,” said Helen Robinson, Face Masks for Craven. “We’re trying to do that little piece of work in a great way with respect and compassion.”

Volunteer Meghan Millea helps out in any way she can.

“It really feels empowering to be able to do something,” said Millea. “I just think it’s a really good use of time and resources.”

Group members say they anticipate supplying up to another 500 masks this week.

For more information on how you can get involved, click here.