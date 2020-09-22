Craven County groups offer resources to get people to the polls

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — We’re 42 days away from the election, and local groups are making plans to help people get to the polls.

They say now is the time for voters to make sure they have a way to get to a polling place.

“By not voting you’re letting somebody else decide for you the direction the country is going,” said Tim Mason, Chairman of the Craven County Republican Party.

Local groups, including the Craven Get Out to Vote Coalition, want people to know you can call them if you need a ride.

“It is mainly elderly people, and people with disabilities, they are the ones that need the rides,” said Mike Schachter, with the Craven Get Out to Vote Coalition.

Both groups say they get requests from rural areas, and from voters in more populated towns and cities.

Mason says beyond requests for rides, he’s seeing a lot more interest in this election.

“We’ve had people come in to check to make sure they’re still registered,” said Mason. “These are people 50, 60 years old that never voted in their lives.”

Schachter says the pandemic isn’t keeping anyone from their civic duty.

His group is asking anyone who requests a ride to wear a mask and sit in the back seat.

You can learn more about the availability of rides to the polls from the Craven County Republicans, here.

The Craven Get Out to Vote Coalition is hosting a “Souls to the Polls” event on the first day of early voting.

Churches in rural areas are offering free rides and carpools to vote.

The group is also hoping to roll out an app to make it easier to link up folks who need a ride with a driver.

You can find more information, here.