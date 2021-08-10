Craven County Health Director urges vaccinations in open letter

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County Health Director Scott Harrelson wrote an open letter to the community asking them to get vaccinated in the wake of the delta variant.

In the letter, he details the uptick in cases seen in the area and the pressure it is putting on local hospitals.

You can imagine how frustrating it is to the medical community to have to treat a condition that could have been prevented by a vaccine that is readily available. We know that the majority of our recent cases are people between the ages of 18 and 49 and unvaccinated. The Delta variant is present in Craven County. It is also more contagious. It is not necessarily any more dangerous as most physicians are seeing that the symptoms are not any worse, but it is more contagious. Scott Harrelson, Craven County Health Director

