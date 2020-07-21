Craven County highway ramp closing for improvements, closure expected to start Wednesday morning

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A ramp onto a Craven County highway is expected to be closed for a few days this week while N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews upgrade it to interstate standards.

The ramp from South Glenburnie Road onto U.S. 70 West is scheduled to close at 6:30 a.m. July 22 and reopen by 7 p.m. July 24 so crews can pave it.

Drivers needing to access U.S. 70 West will continue on South Glenburnie Road and take U.S. 70 East to the next exit, U.S. 17 Business (Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard), approximately one mile.

At the end of the exit, drivers will make a left onto U.S. 17 Business, then make another left at the next light to access U.S. 70 West.

Motorists should plan ahead for the detour and use caution when traveling around the work zone.

This construction is part of the project to bring U.S. 70 up to interstate standards between Raleigh and Morehead City.

Crews are widening shoulders and milling and repaving the highway, which will be renamed Interstate 42.

The project in Craven County is 32 miles long and costs $25.5 million.