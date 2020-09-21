Craven County highway ramp closing for improvements

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Upgrading U.S. 70 to interstate standards in Craven County will require a temporary ramp closure for several days this week.

The N.C. Department of Transportation contractor is scheduled to close the U.S. 70 East exit ramp onto N.C. 43 (Exit 411) for paving from 6:30 a.m. Tuesday until 7 p.m. Thursday. This closure is weather dependent and is subject to change.

Motorists needing to access N.C. 43 will continue on U.S. 70 East to the South Glenburnie Road Exit, make a left at the end of the exit and another left onto U.S. 70 West to return to N.C. 43 exit.

This construction is part of the project to bring U.S. 70 up to interstate standards between Raleigh and Morehead City. Crews are widening shoulders and milling and repaving the highway, which will be renamed Interstate 42.

The project in Craven County is 32 miles long and costs $25.5 million.

