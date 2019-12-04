Craven County Highway ramp to close for 12 hours

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A highway entrance ramp in Craven County will be closed for about 12 hours on Thursday as work continues to upgrade it to interstate standards.

Between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, the U.S. 70 East on-ramp from N.C. 43 will be closed so N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews can safely pave the ramp.

Traffic needing access to U.S. 70 East will go to U.S. 70 West from N.C. 43, drive about two miles to Clark Road (Exit 409), and turn left at the top of the exit ramp to get onto U.S. 70 East.

The construction is part of the project to bring the U.S. 70 up to interstate standards between Raleigh and Morehead City.

Crews are widening shoulders and milling and repaving the highway, which will be renamed Interstate 42.

The project in Craven County is 32 miles long and costs $25.5 million.