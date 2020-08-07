Craven County highway ramps closing for improvements

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Improvements that include upgrading U.S. 70 to interstate standards in Craven County will require temporary ramp closures early next week.

An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor is closing the U.S. 70 West exit ramp onto N.C. 43 and the U.S 70 West entry ramp from N.C. 43.

The contractor plans to close the ramps for paving from 6:30 a.m. August 10 until 7 p.m. August 11.

Motorists on U.S. 70 West will continue on the highway to the Clarks Road exit, make a left at the exit, then turn left onto U.S. 70 East and drive about two miles to N.C. 43 exit.

Drivers on N.C. 43 will turn onto U.S 70 East to the South Glenburnie Road Exit, make a left at the end of the exit, and then another left onto U.S. 70 West.

This construction is part of the project to bring the U.S. 70 up to interstate standards between Raleigh and Morehead City.

Crews are widening shoulders and milling and repaving the highway, which will be renamed Interstate 42.

The project in Craven County is 32 miles long and costs $25.5 million.