Craven County Highway Ramps closing for upgrades

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews plans to close two U.S. 70 ramps this week as part of the highway improvements project in Craven County.

The U.S. 70 West exit ramp at the Country Club Road interchange – signed from the highway as N.C. 55 West/Pembroke Road/Trent Woods will be closed at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Thursday.

The entry ramp onto U.S. 70 West at the same interchange will be closed between 6:30 a.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Friday.

Crews will pave both ramps to interstate standards.

The construction is weather dependent.

The detour for N.C. 55 West/Pembroke Road/Trent Woods exit closure will direct traffic to continue on U.S. 70 West to the U.S. 17 Business exit (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard). At the bottom of the exit, drivers will make a left and make another left onto U.S. 70 East to return to N.C. 55 West/Pembroke Road/Trent Woods exit.

Drivers on Country Club Road needing access to U.S. 70 West will be detoured onto U.S. 70 East to the stoplight in James City to make a U-turn.

Motorists should plan ahead and use caution when traveling around the work zone.