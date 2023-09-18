COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A house fire that happened early Monday morning killed a woman in Cove City. Now, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office is treating it as a suspicious case.

The Cove City Fire Department responded just after 3:30 p.m. to a call of a mobile home on fire at 497 Hobbs Road. When they arrived, they found flames showing from the home. They entered to put out the fire. In the process, they found the body of a woman in the bedroom.

She was declared dead at the scene by Cove City EMS paramedics. The victim has been identified as Dorothy Anne McCoy, 76. who lived at the home.

The fire has been determined to be suspicious in nature. It is being investigated by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Craven County Fire Marshall, State Bureau of Investigation, North Department of Insurance State Fire Marshall and ATF.

Anyone who has relevant information is encouraged to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6632.