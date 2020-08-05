Craven County Hurricane Isaias debris information

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Craven County invites residents that wish to dispose of debris generated by Hurricane Isaias to visit any of our seven convenience sites for assistance.

Normal hours of operation for the convenience sites are Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The seven Craven County Solid Waste Convenience sites are located at:

3405 NC Highway 101, Havelock, North Carolina.

605 NC Highway 55 East New Bern, North Carolina.

205 Belltown Road, Dover, North Carolina.

7240 Highway 70 East, New Bern, North Carolina.

4001 Old Cherry Point Road, New Bern, North Carolina.

121 Sanders Lane, New Bern, North Carolina.

246 Bailey Lane Vanceboro, North Carolina.

Vegetative debris should be no larger than six (6) feet in length and six (6) inches in diameter.

Debris contractors are to take debris to the Coastal Environmental Partnership (CRSWMA) landfill located at 7400 Old US 70, New Bern NC 28562.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is responsible for the maintenance of all public roads in Craven County that are not within the city limits of any municipality.

At this time, there is no plan for NCDOT to perform debris removal activities within Craven County.

If this changes, Craven County will work with NCDOT to inform the public.

For additional information contact Craven County Solid Waste at (252) 636-6659.