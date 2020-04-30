Craven County hurricane recovery group takes on food insecurity

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A hurricane recovery organization is helping people survive another disaster, the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Craven County Disaster Recovery Alliance, also known as the CCDRA, is partnering with several other organizations to provide resources to people in need because of the coronavirus.

The partnership’s goal is to locate people who have lost income and are facing hunger. The CCDRA will then match each person with an organization to provide them with food or other help.

Participating groups include the Boys and Girls Club in New Bern. Dre Nix, The Boys and Girls Coastal Plains Regional VP, and volunteers have been serving meals during the weekdays shortly after the pandemic began.

They started by handing out 50 meals a day. It wasn’t long after the number jumped to 150 daily.

“It’s kind of heartbreaking to know that there are families that don’t know where mom, dads, grandparents​ are going to feed the kids for dinner,” said Nix. ​

Down the street, the Salvation Army of New Bern’s food pantry is stocked. Captain Curtis Kratz has not seen people ask for food. He wants to make it aware of his organization and others have the resources to help.

“I don’t care how the need is getting met. Our objective is not to worry about what we’re accomplishing. Our objective is people’s needs are being met,” said Kratz.