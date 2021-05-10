Craven County leaders urge people to prepare for hurricane season

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — This week is National Hurricane Preparedness Week, and local leaders want people to get ready and have a plan in place.

Paula Bradley has lived in Jacksonville for over a decade. She’s seen her fair share of storms, but she has a more relaxed approach to hurricane season.

“I have four cats and a dog that gets car sick, I’m not going anywhere,” said Bradley.

Bradley’s home in Jacksonville isn’t prone to flooding. She’s only evacuated for one storm, Hurricane Florence.

When storms really kick up, sometimes Bradley second guesses things.

“I only get nervous in the middle of the night when the wind is howling, the wind is howling, the power is out and I’m thinking yeah, I should have probably gone somewhere,” said Bradley.

Craven County’s Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite says getting people to evacuate is the hardest part of preparing for a hurricane.

“It could be like a 1, 2, 3, punch,” said Kite. “People should not make assumptions because they don’t live on the beach that they’re not going to be impacted.”

For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Craven County is dusting off the playbook.

“COVID has brought on new challenges. I’m expecting the same thing this hurricane season, trying to deal with congregate versus non-congregate sheltering,” said Kite.

If you are going to stay during a storm, Kite insists people should make a hurricane kit, with enough essentials to last for at least 72 hours.

“Don’t take the attitude or approach, I’ll wait and see what happens because resources are going to be limited,” said Kite.

As for Bradley, she has a few important last minute items in her hurricane kit.

“Cat food, dog food, and liquor,” said Bradley.

To see if you live in a flood zone, click here.

For more information on what should be inside your hurricane kit, click here.