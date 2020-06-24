Craven County officials announce results of ‘Operation Pay Up’

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes announced the results of ‘Operation Pay Up’ conducted by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office to enforce court orders requiring parents to provide support for their minor children.

This operation is directed at parents who have been to court and have been ordered to pay child support, have disobeyed the judge’s order by failing to pay, and then have failed to appear in court to offer any good reason why they have not paid for their children’s needs.

During the most recent operation, officials processed 55 child support orders representing $165,000 in support owed to children in our county.

Twenty-seven orders resulted in the arrests of the individuals.

Of the remaining orders, approximately $25,000 was collected in back child support and some wanted persons had moved from the area.

Officials said, “The message we are sending today is clear; if you are ordered by the court to pay child support and you do not obey the court, and fail to appear in court to offer a reason why we will enforce those orders and you will be arrested.”

The following individuals have been arrested: