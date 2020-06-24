Craven County officials announce results of ‘Operation Pay Up’

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes announced the results of ‘Operation Pay Up’ conducted by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office to enforce court orders requiring parents to provide support for their minor children.
This operation is directed at parents who have been to court and have been ordered to pay child support, have disobeyed the judge’s order by failing to pay, and then have failed to appear in court to offer any good reason why they have not paid for their children’s needs.
During the most recent operation, officials processed 55 child support orders representing $165,000 in support owed to children in our county.
Twenty-seven orders resulted in the arrests of the individuals.
Of the remaining orders, approximately $25,000 was collected in back child support and some wanted persons had moved from the area.
Officials said, “The message we are sending today is clear; if you are ordered by the court to pay child support and you do not obey the court, and fail to appear in court to offer a reason why we will enforce those orders and you will be arrested.”
The following individuals have been arrested:
- William Sullivan of Dover
- Felix Fisher of New Bern
- Lewis Holt III of New Bern
- Jewett Brown Jr of Havelock
- Michael Davis of Dover
- Daniel Johnson of Havelock
- Bradley Slepicka of New Bern
- Stephen Brown of Vanceboro
- Heber Bell of Vanceboro
- Urstin George of Havelock
- John Barra of New Bern
- Coury Luckett of Havelock
- Abby Cox of New Bern
- Anthony Hill of New Bern
- Farries Slade of New Bern
- Michael Perry of New Bern
- Taylor Bryan of New Bern
- James Baucom of New Bern
- Dondre Bordon of New Bern
- Bobby Banks of New Bern
- Laqouri Boyd of New Bern
- Willie Kilpatrick of Dover
- Paul Banks of New Bern
- Pormelee Cox of Cove City
- Alex Black of Dover
- Stephanie Boyd of New Bern
- Dalton Dixon of Vanceboro