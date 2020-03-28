Craven County Officials looking for missing teen

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a missing teen.

18-year-old Kailoni Dixon was last seen Friday night at her home off of Weyerhaeuser Road.

Dixon is 4’11” has blond hair, blue eyes, a slim build, and has braces.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top with pink and black pajama pants.

The direction of her travel was unkown.

Anyone with information on Dixon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357 or 252-633-0489.