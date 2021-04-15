Craven County officials: Nobody hurt after small plane crashes in field

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials said nobody was hurt when a small plane crashed into a field in Craven County on Thursday.

Craven County Emergency Management told WNCT the plane went down in the area of 10600 Hwy. 55 in New Bern. Fire officials from Fort Barnwell Volunteer Fire Department along with members of Craven County Emergency Services and other officials responded to the call around 4:14 p.m.

It was not known how many passengers were in the plane. Officials were still on the scene investigating Thursday evening.