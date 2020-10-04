Craven County officials search for missing teen

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

15-year-old Edwin Hernandez-Myron was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes on October 2, 2020 on Williams Road in Grifton, N.C.

He is approximately 5’10” tall, weights 150lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Hernandez-Myron is believed to have left the area in a black Ford truck.

If anyone has information on his location you are asked to contact Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357 or the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620.