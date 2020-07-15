Craven County Partners in Education announces Stuff the Bus Event

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Craven County Partners in Education announced Stuff the Bus Event with the Title Sponsor B/S/H/ Home Appliance to help Craven County students in need.

PIE president Mike McCoy and B/S/H/ Home Appliances Vice President Andy MacLaren announced that B/S/H/ Home Appliances has agreed to be the Title Sponsor for Stuff the Bus.

MacLaren said, “BSH recognizes that not all students will have the supplies they need on the first day of school; some parents simply can’t afford to purchase the items needed.”

McCoy explained, “To assist those students, PIE will have a bright yellow school bus and colorful totes set up in front of Staples in New Bern. Staples is our new partner for Stuff the Bus. Generous shoppers can donate school supplies for students who have been identified as in-need by their school counselors and principals. The supplies collected will be disbursed once school starts by the school principals.”

Ways to donate to students:

Go-Fund-Me

PIE website.

Purchase items through the PIE Stuff the Bus Target Registry – (to ensure that items arrive before the event, orders must be paid by August 7. Items will be delivered to the event for you.

Links to these websites, along with a school supply list, can be found here.

Supplies can dropped off at the Advanced Drop Off Location through August 14:

Craven County Schools at 3600 Trent Rd.

Christ Church at 320 Pollock St.

Edward Jones – Dan Roberts at 301 South Front St., Bldg. 1, Ste A

Rankin & Fiume Orthodontics at 608 McCarthy Blvd.

Staples at 3230 Dr. M.L. King, Jr., Blvd.

Target at 3410 Dr. M.L. King, Jr., Blvd.

Toyota of New Bern at 5010 US Hwy 70 East

Also, on Saturday, August 15 the Craven County Sheriff’s office will host their third annual “Stuff the Cruiser”.

A cruiser will be parked in front of all Staples, next to a Craven County School bus, to accept donations.

Last year, Partners In Education received $38,000 in donations and was able to assist students in all 25 schools.

Visit the PIE website to learn more about the programs offered by Partners In Education.