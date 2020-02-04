Craven County passes resolution to protect Second Amendment rights

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — More leaders in counties across North Carolina are voting to become a ‘Second Amendment Refuge.’

Craven County is joining that growing list of counties here in the East including Beaufort, Jones, Pamlico, Pitt, and Wayne counties.

According to media reports and government documents, 40 counties across the state have declared themselves as Second Amendment Sanctuaries.

WNCT spoke with folks in Craven County who said they support Second Amendment protections.

They also said they don’t really see the point of passing a ceremonial resolution like this one.

Monday night, people packed into the Craven County Commissioners meeting.

Members of the board passed a measure that supports every citizen’s right to bear arms and says it will take all necessary steps to ensure legislative bodies don’t infringe on their rights.

One County Commissioner said he was skeptical when the idea was first brought up after Pamlico County voted on a similar measure, and wasn’t sure if it was the best thing for Craven County.

“The one from Pamlico County seemed to have added material on it. When I found out I told the County Manager I would not support it because it’s not what the Second Amendment is all about,” said Johnnie Sampson Jr.

Sampson also said he ultimately was in support of the measure because he took an oath to uphold the law, and he believes the resolution assists in that effort.