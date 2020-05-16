Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Craven County: Additional COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, 40 recoveries

Local
Posted: / Updated:

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WCNT)- Craven County Health Officials report additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

A total of 93 cases are reported, including 40 recoveries. Of the 93 cases, seven have been related to out-of-state travel, 24 are from community transmission, and 62 were contracted from direct contact with a previously confirmed positive case.

Craven County reports four deaths related to COVID-19.

One person is currently hospitalized.

Stay with 9OYS for the latest updates as these numbers continue to change.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV