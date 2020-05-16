Craven County: Additional COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, 40 recoveries

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WCNT)- Craven County Health Officials report additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

A total of 93 cases are reported, including 40 recoveries. Of the 93 cases, seven have been related to out-of-state travel, 24 are from community transmission, and 62 were contracted from direct contact with a previously confirmed positive case.

Craven County reports four deaths related to COVID-19.

One person is currently hospitalized.

Stay with 9OYS for the latest updates as these numbers continue to change.