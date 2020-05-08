Live Now
Craven County rescinds prohibition of short term rentals beginning Saturday

Local

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Rental of hotel rooms, motel rooms, rental housing units, condominiums, timeshares, apartments, RV campsites, primitive campsites, or similar accommodations may resume without any restrictions starting at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 9 in Craven County.

Craven County issued a Proclamation canceling the prohibition of short term rentals effective at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 9.

This Proclamation revokes the original Proclamation Craven County issued on April 5, prohibiting short term rentals in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

