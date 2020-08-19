Craven County school leaders say there is still a need for resource officers despite remote learning

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Students are learning online from home, but school buildings won’t be empty, as teachers and employees are still in those facilities.

Some school workers are also bringing their children to work because of the pandemic.

School resource officers will still conduct security checks throughout the day, making sure there aren’t any problems.

Nick Lucas is the Craven County School Director of Safety & Security

He explains, “The SROs are really central to our safety and our security planning so they either review our existing plans or they help us develop new plans for evacuation routes for security issues for fire drills, all that information.”

School resource officers also do security audits, and coordinate with administrators to take care of maintenance and improvements.