Craven County Schools: 4 students, 3 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Craven County Schools officials said they have been notified that four students and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Craven County Schools nurses, in consultation with the Craven County Health Department, have been investigating these cases and anyone who may have had close contact with the positive individuals in the 48 hours prior to developing symptoms has been quarantined.

Officials have implemented strict guidelines related to wearing face coverings and maintaining physical distancing in our buildings as well as providing regular reminders about hand washing.

“We perform daily temperature and symptom screening of all persons who enter CCS facilities. Based on guidelines from the CDC, if an employee or student has been determined to have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, they must remain out of school for 14 days since the last date of exposure unless they test positive. In which case, exclusion criteria would apply. (The exclusion criteria process is an employee or student is quarantined for 14 days, if they test positive during the quarantine it is an additional 10 days or 72 hours after the end of the symptoms whichever is longer.) Employees and students must complete the full 14 days of quarantine, even if they test negative,” officials said.

If any staff members and/or students develop symptoms of illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath or other symptoms of illness), officials are requiring that they remain home and inform the school nurse of any symptoms.