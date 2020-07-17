Craven County Schools approves option three for reopening plan

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Schools across the state are releasing their reopening plans after Governor Roy Cooper announced this week public schools will reopen in the fall with limited in-person capacity.

Craven County Schools announced its plan Thursday evening.

The Board of Education unanimously approved what officials are calling ‘option three.’

The plan involves having students in the classroom part of the week and learning from home the rest of the week.

The plan includes a rotation schedule, with all schools closed for cleaning on Wednesdays.

Kindergartners will be at school four days each week.

First through fifth grade students will be in class two days each week, and learn from home the other three days.

Students put in the AA group will attend in person Mondays and Tuesdays.

Students put in the BB group will attend in person Thursdays and Fridays.

Middle and high school students will attend one day per week in person on a rotating schedule.

Students will be assigned a letter A through D.

A students will attend in person on Mondays, B on Tuesdays, C on Thursdays and D on Fridays.

Remote learning will take place on all days when children are not in the classroom.

Parents can also opt to have their kids in Craven Live, the all remote learning option.

This virtual program is tuition-free and available for all Craven County students.

Students from other counties can apply to the program and pay tuition.

School officials consulted Governor Cooper’s guidelines and the local health department to make this decision.

“What the health director is saying specifically is that there are other risks right now that may be more dangerous to our children than coming to school and being exposed potentially,” said Meghan Doyle, Craven County Schools Superintendent.

“I believe that by having Craven Live and the B3 option, we have the opportunity to satisfy the greatest number of students and parents,” said David Hale, Craven County School Board member. “I think that’s where we sit today and anything less than that, we may not make them happy. So I’m happy with that.”

Exceptional children, ESL students and those without internet access will have the option to attend every day in person.

Registration for Craven Live will open tomorrow.

More information on the virtual school will be available on the Craven County Schools website.