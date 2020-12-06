Craven County schools confirms additional cases of COVID-19

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Three staff members and six students within Craven County Schools tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

The students and staff tested positive for the virus between December 3rd and 4th.

According to a statement from the school district, this is not considered a cluster since the cases are not at the same school campus.

The identities of the staff members and students are not being released.

Schools nurses and the Craven County Health Department are investigating the cases, and anyone who came in contact with the positive individuals in the 48 hours prior to developing symptoms are in quarantine.

The county spokesperson says in some situations there are no close contacts due to the individual, or individuals, not being on school campus leading up to the symptomatic period.

Craven County Schools is enforcing strict guidelines related to wearing face coverings and maintaining physical distancing within buildings, as well as providing regular reminders about hand washing.

WNCT is monitoring the situation.