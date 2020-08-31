Craven County schools confirms positive COVID-19 case

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Schools is confirming one employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the school district says the Craven County Health Department, along with school nurses, have investigated the case.

They are reporting there are no employees who may have had direct contact with the positive employee in the 48 hours prior to developing symptoms.

All staff in the affected school have been informed.

The district is not releasing the name of the employee.

Craven County Schools is stressing that all students, staff, and community members observe the “3 W’s”: Wear a mask, wait six feet away from others, and wash your hands often.