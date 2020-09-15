Craven County Schools discusses next phase of learning during COVID-19 pandemic

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) On Tuesday, during the September Board of Education Work Session, the Board of Education received several presentations as they consider whether to return to school in Plan B at the end of the first nine weeks of instruction.

The system continues preparations to return to school for in-person instruction.

If the Board decides to transition the school system to Plan B, the first days of instruction would be October 6, for early college students and October 19, for traditional schools.

The Board of Education took no formal action during the meeting however they plan on receiving public input at the Board of Education Meeting on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. prior to taking action on the return to school under Plan B.

Dr. Meghan S. Doyle Superintendent, shared a thorough presentation on the roadmap to returning to school.

Craven County Schools began preparation for the three operational plans directed by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and North Carolina Department of Public Instruction in May.

Since the decision to adopt an all remote learning plan (Plan C) in July, Craven County Schools has received multiple parent/family concerns related to the challenges of Plan C on learning, the social and emotional toll on students, and lack of internet access for virtual learning.

These have been particularly prevalent from the parents of students with significant cognitive and physical disabilities, young students, and those with little or no internet access.

Mr. Scott Harrelson, Craven County Health Director has advocated the return of students to in-person instruction.

Craven County Schools has continued preparations for returning to in-person instruction in the areas of facilities, transportation, instruction, school health, and public relations and communications.

The Board of Education will be taking all of this information into consideration plus many other factors including staff and student health, safety, and well-being when making their formal decision for the second nine weeks of the 2020-2021 school year.

To view the Plan B proposed schedule for students and families that will be returning for face to face instruction click here.