Craven County Schools expands eligibility for Free Summer Meals Program

Craven County Schools has expanded eligibility for its 2019 Free Summer Meals Program to any county resident age 18 or younger, even if they are not students of Craven County Schools.

No registration is required for children to participate in the free 2019 Free Summer Meals Program, which operates from June 17 to August 15, each Monday-Thursday.

The meal schedule will run at the following times at these schools:

Lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Trent Park Elementary (2500 Educational Drive, New Bern), Havelock High (101 Webb Blvd, Havelock), West Craven High School (2600 Streets Ferry Road, Vanceboro).

Breakfast from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. only at Havelock High School.

Supper from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. only at West Craven High School.

For more information on this program, or to volunteer to help cook or serve food, call Marie Goad, School Nutrition and Summer Food Director for Craven County Schools, at 252-514-6360, EXT. 1.