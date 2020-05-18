Craven County Schools graduation plans

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County Schools is finding new ways to accomplish its seniors after the coronavirus pandemic prohibited mass gatherings.

Principals from across the district surveyed students to decide what was the best way to celebrate their achievements.

Havelock High School students will receive their diplomas by appointment only with limited family members in attendance. The event takes place the first week of June and students will be videotaped during the ceremony. The video of the event will be broadcasted on June 13th at 8:30 a.m.

New Bern High School students chose to reschedule their in-person graduation ceremony as early as August and as late as December. Before that, the school will honor its seniors on June 13th with a special online commencement ceremony.

West Craven High School students also decided to reschedule their festivities. The school’s principal, Mr. Wallace has a date set for August 1, 2020 for its in-person graduation ceremony. If restrictions have not eased, the commencement will be moved to December 19. The school will also air a celebration of the senior class and their accomplishments online.

Both Craven Early College and Early College EAST will celebrate its graduates via a virtual ceremony. Craven Early College high school graduation will be streamed on June 25. Early College EAST streamed the festivities this past weekend.