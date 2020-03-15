Craven County Schools issues response to statewide closure

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Board of Education has issued a temporary plan to handle the statewide school closure.

Monday, March 16th will be a teacher workday for all staff.

Schools will be open on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow students to retrieve personal items and to check out books from the library.

District teachers and staff have been preparing distance learning plans for students.

The Craven County Board of Education is still waiting to hear from the State Board of Education and the State Superintendent on when instruction can begin.

Resources and updates on the current operating status of Craven County Schools can be found here.