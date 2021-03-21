Craven County Schools moves to “Plan A” in April

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Middle and high school students will return to the classroom for in-person learning four days a week starting on Thursday, April 15th.

The move to Plan A comes after a Board of Education meeting on Friday. The transition was made possible by the passage of Session Law 2021-4 by the North Carolina General Assembly, and signed in to law by Governor Roy Cooper.

Under the new legislation, all K-5 schools must open under Plan A. Local boards of education may decide for grades 6-12 to operate in either Plan A or Plan B for the remainder of the year.

Students currently participating in full remote learning through Craven LIVE can continue their learning through this option. If families want to shift from their current learning option to full remote learning or from remote learning to in-person learning, families must contact the school counselor by April 1st, 2021 to make them aware of your request to change.

Starting Thursday, April 15th, students will return for in-person learning Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Wednesdays will remain a remote learning day for students.

Students enrolled for in-person learning must be physically present in class to be marked “present” unless the child is under quarantine as directed by the school nurse or medical professional with documentation.

Craven County Schools will release additional information regarding transportation and meal pick up for families.