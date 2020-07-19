Craven County Schools offering full-time online learning

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County Schools is offering a new option for students who may not be comfortable going back to a classroom setting this upcoming school year.

Registration forms are now available for Craven LIVE Virtual Academy. The fully online program for students K-12 is a personalized, flexible learning environment according to the school’s Facebook page.

The school district is asking parents who choose the remote learning option to commit from August until December 2020. If parents wish for their child to continue with the program, an intent to continue will be distributed in November.

The school’s website does ask students to have reliable internet access as all classes are 100% virtual.

Participation in Craven LIVE still maintains enrollment at your child(ren)’s home school.

The school is asking to use this registration form, to request their child(ren) to participate in Craven LIVE Virtual Academy.

The deadline to submit the registration form is Friday, July 24th.