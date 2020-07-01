Craven County Schools plans to launch summer workouts for high school athletes participating in fall sports

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Under guidance from North Carolina Health and Human Services and the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, Craven County Schools will reintegrate student-athletes back onto high school campuses for conditioning for fall sports starting on July 6.

There have been multiple meetings and planning to coordinate to help meet the guidelines

established by the CDC and the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

Prior to this date, athletic directors will train coaches on the new expectations and protocols and this information will then be communicated to all parents and athletes before the athlete will be able to participate.

In addition, the athlete must submit three NEW forms created to gather information pertaining to the health and safety of all: COVID-19 Informed Consent Form, Pre-

Participation Family Background Sheet, and the COVID-19 Weekly Check Form.

Strict guidelines for these activities will include:

• Maintaining a 6-foot distance from all other individuals

• Wearing a cloth face covering-not required while actively engaged in physical activity

• Getting temperatures taken and documented daily

• Bringing enough water for the entire workout session (1-gallon jug or larger container)

• Only athletes and coaches will be allowed on campus with a limited number of

participants working in small groups

• Limited use of school facilities and designated restrooms will be established

High school winter and spring student-athletes as well as middle school student-athletes will

start back at a later date closer to the start of school. Additional information will be provided

prior to starting back to athletics.