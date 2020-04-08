Craven County Schools providing meals during spring break

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County Schools is continuing to feed children as spring break rolls around next week with their Drive-N-Go service.

Community sites and times for meal pick-up.

15 elementary schools in the county will serve as a pick-up site for breakfast and lunch between 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Nutrition hubs will also be set up in Cove City, Vanceboro, Bridgeton, Havelock, and Harlowe. Times will vary on location.

A limited amount of ice cream and strawberries will be included in the meals.

The school’s district nutrition director Lauren Weyand said the need is still as great if school was open.

“I have the meal count and the numbers just keep increasing, why would anything be different over spring break? The kids are still out and the families are still in need. So it’s no different than everyday,” said Weyand.

Weyand says more than 340,000 meals have been provided since the start of their delivery service.

Pick-up meals will be available from April 13 to April 17. Parents or students may pick up food for others who not have a means of transportation.

The school district will resume its meals on wheels program after spring break.