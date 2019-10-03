Craven County Schools to implement new intruder training response system

A new intruder training response system is being implemented in Craven County Schools, called ALICE.

It’s an enhancement on lockdown procedures and a response to the recent nationwide shootings.

The acronym stands for alert, lockdown, inform, confront, and evacuate. The training program provides a plan on how to handle a threat.

A letter recently sent to Craven County School parents about ALICE.

ALICE compared to a standard lockdown provides more options. Alternatives include locking down a room, barricading a door, and countermeasures.

“When we use countermeasures they’re more distraction techniques and they’re things that people in the room are doing to take the focus of the intruder with the intent of trying hurt someone,” said Nick Lucas, Director of Safety and Security for Craven County Schools.

But Craven County parents are raising concerns over ALICE.

Recent comments on the school’s Facebook page stated some were not in favor of the program and others needed more information.

Amy Janes commented, “Adults should be responsible for comprehensive threat management, not students.”

A second parent stated, “I have no desire to teach my kids to throw objects at a person with a gun!”

A parent’s comment on Craven County Schools Facebook page about ALICE.

Lucas responded saying, “we’re not advocating anyone to go and try and engage with an intruder or try to fight with them. It’s a last-ditch effort when all other options have been exhausted and that’s an option that’s taught in that event.”

The goal is to train staff and give students options in the event of an intruder.

Training will be given to those who wish to participate, students have the option to opt-out.

An information session will be held about ALICE on Tuesday, October 8 at 6 p.m. at 3600 Trent Road in New Bern.